Tyreek Hill was not ‘immediately cooperative’ with officers during stop, police union says

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins was handcuffed and placed face down on the ground by police during a traffic stop because he was not “immediately cooperative” with officers, the president of the South Florida police union said in a statement Monday. Passing fans and some teammates saw Hill in handcuffs with at least three officers around him following the stop outside the team’s home stadium that quickly went viral just hours before the Dolphins kicked off their season Sunday. Steadman Stahl, president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, said Hill was handcuffed according to the police department’s policy.

