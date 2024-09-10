A Taiwanese fighter jet crashes during a training exercise and the pilot is missing

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s defense ministry say a pilot is missing after ejecting from a fighter jet during a nighttime training exercise. The ministry said late Tuesday that the Mirage 2000 fighter jet lost power at around 8 p.m. local time. Rescuers were searching for the pilot. The plane was flying in the waters off the coast of Hsinchu. The city is just south of Taipei on the island’s west coast. Taiwan purchased the Mirage 2000 jets from France during the 1990s.

