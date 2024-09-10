Jury selection continues in the trial of 3 ex-Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jury selection has entered a second day in the federal trial of three former Memphis police officers charged with federal civil rights violations in the beating death of Tyre Nichols. Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith have pleaded not guilty to charges that they deprived the 29-year-old Nichols of his rights through excessive force and failure to intervene, and obstructed justice through witness tampering. The January 2023 beating was caught on police cameras, triggering protests and calls for police reform. Two others, Emmitt Martin III and Desmond Mills Jr., have already pleaded guilty to the federal charges and could testify against the three. Tuesday marks the second day of jury selection in Memphis.

