King Charles III to visit Australia and Samoa in a test of stamina after cancer diagnosis

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III is preparing to visit Australia and Samoa on a tour from Oct. 18-26, a long trip and test of the monarch’s stamina as he recovers from cancer treatment. The trip, described Tuesday at Buckingham Palace briefing, marks a watershed moment for the 75-year-old king, who has been slowly returning to public duties after taking a break following his cancer diagnosis in early February. The decision to undertake such a journey spanning 12 time zones will be seen as a sign of Charles’ recovery, even though the program in Australia will be “limited.”

