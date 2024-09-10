Skip to Content
Police investigate possible assault at apartment complex in downtown Palm Springs

KESQ
Published 11:42 AM

Police are investigating a possible assault at an apartment complex in downtown Palm Springs.

Palm Springs police officers have been out at an apartment complex near El Segundo and E Arenas Road since 5:30 a.m.

Some officers were still at the scene at 11:30 a.m., News Channel 3 crew confirmed at the scene.

Details remain limited, PSPD spokesperson, Lt. Gus Araiza, said officers haven't been able to "get a clear answer from the party involved to determine what occurred."

