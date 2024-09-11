Big Bear residents evacuate as devastating Line Fire continues to grow

Several evacuation orders are in place for the mountain communities because of the Line Fire.

The fire has burned more than 34,000 acres by Wednesday afternoon, with evacuation orders/warnings continuing to creep up to the Big Bear area.

News Channel 3's Tori King was out along Big Bear Boulevard on Wednesday. On her way up the mountain Wednesday at around 10:00 a.m., it was clear and blue skies but because of the wind and the progression of the fire, that’s no longer the case.

The smoke rolled in on the area Wednesday. The visibility starting to get bad– it’s very difficult to see anything farther than about 100 yards. The wind and the progression of the fire– covering the mountain community with a blanket of smoke.

Ash– also began falling from the sky– covering windshields and roof tops.

Despite an evacuation order, a lot of residents we spoke with Wednesday said they were planning on sticking it out – but after seeing the conditions today– many of them have changed their minds and plan on leaving tonight.

“I got all my tools in the truck so I can still go to work whenever this is done. But as far as accumulation of everything else, it's like you gotta it's hard to walk away, but it gotta go. You know, life is life is better,” said Terry Schofield, a Big Bear resident.

“Our car is pretty much packed. My husband's still staying up here because we have our parents who are up here. They're a little bit older and have animals and stuff, so we're trying to get them ready before we can all head out, but we're probably going to leave today,” said Karina Labate, a Big Bear resident. “I think at the end, it's just the most important things are ourselves, you know, our families and and I think that everything else is replaceable."

The situation is rapidly changing because of weather conditions like the wind.

CAL FIRE officials are asking residents to take these evacuation orders seriously– to pack up and take the essentials, medication, identification, cash, family pictures.

They’re also asking you to please take your animals, your pets, if you have live stock or larger animals to make a plan now to leave.

Resources for those impacted by three major SoCal wildfires

Animal Evacuation Shelter

Devore Animal Shelter (Large and Small Animals)

19777 Shelter Way,

San Bernardino, CA 92407

Business Hours: (909) 386-9820

After Hours: (800)472-5609

Evacuation Shelters

San Bernardino County Fairgrounds

Building 6

14800 7th Street

Victorville, CA 92395

Jessie Turner Health and Fitness Community Center

15556 Summit Ave

Fontana, California 92336

Authorities said the public can call 211 or visit https://prepare.sbcounty.gov/line-fire/ for evacuation and assistance information.

Public information on the fire itself is available from the U.S. Forest Service at 909-220-4292.