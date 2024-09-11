Resources for those impacted by three major SoCal wildfires

Three major wildfires are currently burning in the Southern California area, leading to thousands evacuated across the region. Below are resources available for those impacted.

LINE FIRE (San Bernardino County)

Interactive Evacuation Map Here

EVACUATIONS:

Evacuation Orders:

The area of Big Bear from the dam east to Wildrose Lane and the south shoreline south to Bluff Lake Basin

Green Valley Lake north of Highway 18

All underdeveloped land east of Highway 330 to Summertrail Place and north of Highland Avenue

The areas of Running Spring east of Highway 330 and south of Highway 18

The communities of Running Springs and Arrow Bear Lake

The area east of Orchard Road to Cloverhill from Highland Avenue north to the foothills

North of Highland Avenue and East of Palm Avenue to Highway 330

The community of Forest Falls

The community of Mountain Home Village

The communities of Angelus Oaks, Seven Oaks and all campgrounds and cabins in the area

These above Evacuation Orders have been issued by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. An Evacuation order is MANDATORY and that there is an immediate threat to life and property. You must leave the area for your own safety.

Evacuation Warnings:

Garnett Street east to the 38 and Mill Creek north to the foothills

The area from Calle Del Rio to Hwy 38, including Greenspot Road North

The area of Big Bear Valley from the dam to Cactus Road

From Boulder Avenue east to Church Street and Greenspot Road north to the foothills

Church Street east to the city limit and from the foothills south to Greenspot Road

The communities of Cedar Glen, Lake Arrowhead, Crestline, and Valley of Enchantment

Garnet Street to Bryant Street and Carter Street North the Mill Creek

Animal Evacuation Shelter

Get Continuing Updates on the Line Fire Here

Devore Animal Shelter (Large and Small Animals)

19777 Shelter Way,

San Bernardino, CA 92407

Business Hours: (909) 386-9820

After Hours: (800)472-5609

Road Closures

Highway 38 is shut down between Bryant Street and Lake Williams.

Highway 18 is currently closed from Kuffel Canyon to the Big Bear Dam.

Highway 330 remains closed northbound from Highland Avenue to Highway 18.

Evacuation Shelters

San Bernardino County Fairgrounds

Building 6

14800 7th Street

Victorville, CA 92395



15556 Summit Ave

Fontana, California 92336

Authorities said the public can call 211 or visit https://prepare.sbcounty.gov/line-fire/ for evacuation and assistance information.

Public information on the fire itself is available from the U.S. Forest Service at 909-220-4292.

Airport Fire (Orange County / Riverside County)

Interactive Evacuation Map Here

Temporary Evacuation Site

Orange County:

CARE AND RECEPTION SHELTER(S): RSM Bell Tower Community Center: 22232 El Paseo; Rancho Santa Margarita, CA (Open 24 Hours)

LARGE ANIMAL SHELTERS: Orange County Fairgrounds: 88 Fair Drive; Costa Mesa, CA Los Alamitos Race Course: 4961 Katella Avenue, Cypress, CA Nohl Ranch Saddle Club: 6352 E. Nohl Ranch Rd. Anaheim, CA

ANIMAL SERVICES: Ralph’s Supermarket Parking Lot: 31841 Santa Margarita Parkway; RSM, CA OC Animal Care: 1630 Victory Road; Tustin, CA



Riverside County:

CARE AND RECEPTION SHELTER(S): Temescal Canyon High School: 28755 El Toro Road, Lake Elsinore, CA Santiago High School: 1395 E Foothill Pkwy, Corona, CA An additional Evacuation Shelter is open at Temescal Canyon High School in the big gym located at 28755 El Toro Rd, Lake Elsinore, CA. The site is equipped with cots, air conditioning, Wi-Fi, water, snacks, and welcoming staff.

ANIMAL SHELTERS: Jurupa Valley Animal Shelter: 6851 Van Buren Blvd, Jurupa Valley, CA An additional Large Animal Shelter is available at the Murrieta Equestrian Center located at 42670 Juniper St, Murrieta, CA. Basic food and water are available at animal shelters. If your pets/animals have special diets or special needs, please bring special food or medications with your animals. Riverside County residents needing assistance with large animal evacuations can call (951) 358-7387.



Bridge Fire

(Los Angeles County / San Bernardino County)

Interactive Evacuation Map Here

Evacuation Orders:

Pinion Hills from Wrightwood north to Highway 18 and Beekley Road west to LA County.

Lone Pine Canyon from the community of Wrightwood to Hwy 138/Lone Pine Canyon Road south to the forest.

Entire community of Wrightwood.

East Fork communities of Camp Williams Resort (café, mobile home park, campground) and River Community (near the resort).

Mt. Baldy Road, all residents north of the San Antonio Dam up to the Mt. Baldy Resort.

Evacuation warnings:

San Antonio Heights and Upland from the foothills south to 23rd Street.

Pinion Hills from Wrightwood north to Highway 138 and Lebec Road west to Los Angeles County.

Road Closures

San Gabriel Canyon and East Fork of the San Gabriel River

Highway 39

East Fork Road

Glendora Ridge Road

Glendora Mountain Road

Mt. Baldy Road at Shinn Road intersection

Evacuation Shelters

Evacuation Shelters:

Pomona Fairplex

601 W McKinley Ave, Pomona, CA 91768

Entrance via Gate 3 at the corner of McKinley and White.

Shelter opens at 9:00 PM on September 10th.

14800 7th St, Victorville, CA 92395

15556 Summit Ave, Fontana, CA 92336

1234 Valencia Ave, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745

Small Animal Shelters:

Lancaster Animal Care Center

5210 W Ave I, Lancaster, CA 93536

38550 Sierra Hwy, Lancaster, CA 93534

Large Animal Shelters:

Antelope Valley Fairgrounds

2551 W Avenue H, Lancaster, CA 93536

19777 Shelter Way, San Bernardino, CA 92407

For more information on shelters, visit: