Debate was an ‘eye opener’ in suburban Philadelphia and Harris got a closer look

BRISTOL, Pa. (AP) — In suburban Philadelphia’s Bucks County, a critical area in a vital state, the presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is producing hard thinking about what to do in November. Millions of Americans elsewhere have made up their minds but in purple Pennsylvania, plenty of voting choices are still in play. There’s a first-time voter backing Trump, fed up with high prices; a Democrat who can’t shake off Trump bringing up false statements about immigrants eating pets; a truly undecided Republican voter; and a lifelong Republican who found the debate to be an “eye opener” and plans to vote for Harris.

