US House clears a largely bipartisan package of bills to counter China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House this week approved a sweeping package of bills to counter China’s influence. It shores up a largely bipartisan push to ensure America comes out ahead in the competition between the world’s superpowers. The efforts would ban Chinese-made drones, limit China-linked biotech companies from access to the U.S. market, strengthen sanctions and deepen ties with Asian countries. The campaign to target Beijing this week shows how curbing China’s power has emerged as a rare issue of political consensus. Some bills, did pass along party lines, drawing concerns from Democrats that they could be discriminatory.

