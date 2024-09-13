Walgreens to pay $106M to settle allegations it submitted false payment claims for prescriptions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Walgreens agreed to pay $106 million to settle lawsuits that alleged it submitted false payment claims with government health care programs for prescriptions that were never dispensed. The settlement announced on Friday resolves lawsuits filed in New Mexico, Texas and Florida on behalf of three people who had worked in Walgreens’ pharmacy operation. They were filed under a whistleblower provision that lets private parties file case on behalf of the government and share in the recovery of money. Settlement documents say Walgreens cooperated in the investigation and has improved its electronic management system to prevent such problems from occurring again. Walgreens said it corrected the error, reported the issue to the government and refunded all overpayments.

