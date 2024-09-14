A Minnesota man gets 33 years for fatally stabbing his wife during Bible study

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than 33 years in prison for stabbing his wife to death during a Bible study session. Robert Castillo apologized in court Friday, saying he didn’t recall anything that happened then because he was in a drug-induced psychosis. He pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder for killing his wife, Corinna Woodhull. Castillo’s sister told police she was hosting a weekly Bible study at her St. Paul home on the night of March 21, 2023, when Castillo pulled out a knife and stabbed Woodhull multiple times.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.