Typhoon hits Shanghai with 94-mph winds after 400,000 people were evacuated

BEIJING (AP) — The strongest typhoon to hit Shanghai since 1949 made landfall with powerful winds and rains after 400,000 people were evacuated. Flights, ferries and train services were suspended in the megacity and in neighboring provinces, disrupting travel during the Mid-Autumn Festival. More than 60,000 emergency responders and firefighters were at hand to lend aid. Bebinca made landfall Monday with winds of 94 mph near its center. Shanghai, which has 25 million people, is rarely hit by strong typhoons, which usually hit further south. Typhoon Yagi hit China’s southern Hainan island earlier this month and has caused devastation in Southeast Asia. More than 300 deaths have been reported, mostly in Vietnam and Myanmar.

