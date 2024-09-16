Elon Musk has often inflamed politically tense moments, raising worries for the US election

NEW YORK (AP) — As Election Day draws nearer, social media posts by X owner Elon Musk are raising concerns that he will use his immense platform to question the legitimacy of the vote in the U.S. presidential election and perhaps call for resistance if Republican nominee Donald Trump loses. Musk drew fierce pushback recently when he suggested a “civil war” was brewing during recent anti-Muslim riots in Great Britain. Experts and election officials worry that Musk could influence people to question the legitimacy of voting in the U.S. They also are concerned his words could spur threats or violence against election workers or candidates. Musk did not respond to an email from The Associated Press.

