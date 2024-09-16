Sustainable investing advocate says ‘anti-woke’ backlash in US won’t stop the movement

NEW YORK (AP) — Maria Lettini already knew about the backlash going on in the United States against ESG investing, which takes the environment, social issues and corporate governance into account, when she took over as chief executive of US SIF last year. Lettini was returning to the United States after several years of working in the United Kingdom to head US SIF, an advocacy group that supports sustainable investing. But she wasn’t prepared for how widespread the backlash was against ESG investing, which encourages investors to consider a wider set of risks in hopes of improving returns and performance.

