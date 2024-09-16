The presidential campaign moves forward after another apparent attempt on Trump’s life

NEW YORK (AP) — Monday marks 50 days until the 2024 presidential election in a campaign that was among the most turbulent in American history even before Donald Trump faced an apparent assassination attempt for the second time. Another mar of violence nine weeks after Trump was grazed by a bullet at a rally in Pennsylvania has cast a sense of crisis over a presidential race that was already marked by upheaval. And it comes as early voting begins in some states. President Joe Biden said Monday that the Secret Service “needs more help” and urged Congress to provide additional resources to help the agency.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.