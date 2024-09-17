EU’s top diplomat warns ‘tomorrow is already too late’ for Israel-Hamas cease-fire

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat is warning that every day that passes without a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war risks the lives of the hostages held by the militants and the lives of those in the Gaza Strip. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell spoke to reporters in Dubai just after news broke across Lebanon of at least eight people killed and 2,750 others wounded by exploding pagers across the country, including members of the militant group Hezbollah. Suspicion immediately fell on Israel, which earlier Tuesday stressed that halting Hezbollah’s attacks on Israel’s north was now an official war goal. Borrell acknowledged it could escalate the already-boiling tensions in the region.

