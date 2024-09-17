Justin Timberlake brings World Tour to Acrisure Arena in January

Justin Timberlake is coming to the Coachella Valley in January on the latest stop of his world tour.

Timberlake will perform at Acrisure Arena in the Greater Palm Springs area on Monday, January 19.

TICKETS: Tickets for the newly added shows will be available starting with Verizon and Citi (details below) on Wednesday, September 18 through Sunday, September 22.

The general onsale begins Monday, September 23 at 10 am local time on acrisurearena.com and justintimberlake.com.

: Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs will offer their Enewsletter Insiders and @AcrisureArena social followers a password protected presale beginning Friday, September 20 at 10am local time until Sunday, September 22 at 5pm local time. CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the newly added shows beginning Wednesday, September 18 at 10am local time until Sunday, September 22 at 5pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.