Red Cross assists residents after home catches fire

There was no word on the cause of a house fire that broke out overnight.

Cal Fire reported crews were called out Tuesday around 2:40 a.m., to a home located off Calle Avila in Coachella.

Firefighters reported seeing flames coming from the back of the main structure, as well as downed power lines.

The fire was contained around 4:00 a.m.

Cal Fire said the Red Cross, IID, and Coachella Building and Safety were all called in to assist.

No injuries were reported.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on this story.