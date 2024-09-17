Red Cross assists residents after home catches fire
There was no word on the cause of a house fire that broke out overnight.
Cal Fire reported crews were called out Tuesday around 2:40 a.m., to a home located off Calle Avila in Coachella.
Firefighters reported seeing flames coming from the back of the main structure, as well as downed power lines.
The fire was contained around 4:00 a.m.
Cal Fire said the Red Cross, IID, and Coachella Building and Safety were all called in to assist.
No injuries were reported.
