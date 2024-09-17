Washington gubernatorial debate pits attorney general vs. ex-sheriff who helped nab serial killer

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state’s longtime attorney general and a former sheriff known for his work hunting down the Green River serial killer will go head-to-head in a debate as they vie to become the state’s next governor. It is the first time in more than a decade that the Democratic stronghold has had an open race for its top job. Bob Ferguson is a Democrat who has been attorney general since 2013. Dave Reichert is a Republican who is a former King County sheriff and former U.S. congressman. They face off Wednesday evening in Spokane. Ferguson received about 45% of the vote in the August primary to qualify for the general election, to about 27% for Reichert.

