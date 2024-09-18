Britain’s CEO of scandal-ridden Post Office will step down next year

LONDON (AP) — The chief executive of Britain’s scandal-ridden Post Office will step down next year. The resignation comes as criticism mounts over the speed of compensation payments to branch managers wrongly convicted of theft or fraud because of a faulty computer system. Nick Read said Wednesday it has been a “great privilege” to have been chief executive of the company during an “extraordinarily challenging time for the business and for postmasters.” The scandal around the Horizon IT scandal has been known for years but really became headline news at the start of this year when a four-part television docudrama aired.

