Coachella Valley strengthening school safety efforts amid growing nationwide threats
With increasing school shooting threats across the nation — Coachella Valley schools, law enforcement agencies and other organizations are ramping up security measures and mental health support to ensure student safety.
Recently, Riverside County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 17-year-old from Cathedral City accused of a school violence threat posted online.
Stay with News Channel 3 to hear how administrators, law enforcement and mental health professionals are working together to address the challenges posed by these threats.