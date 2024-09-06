Cathedral City teen accused of school violence threat, no weapons located at home

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 17-year-old from Cathedral City accused of a school violence threat posted online.

The investigation began Wednesday evening. Deputies received a report a report of school violence threats posted online against Rancho Mirage High School, the Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

RSO investigators worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) to identify a home in Cathedral City where the threats were believed to be originating from.

On Thursday, the Riverside County Sheriff's school resource deputy identified a 17-year-old as the suspect responsible for making the online threats.

The Rancho Mirage Special Enforcement Team, with the assistance of the Cathedral City Police Department, conducted a search of the teen's home and located evidence of the online criminal threats. Authorities said there were no firearms or dangerous weapons located at the home.

The teen was arrested and booked into juvenile hall for criminal threats against the school.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Deputy Fongsamout Hohman at the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station at (760) 836–1600.