Inside the Brooklyn federal jail where Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is locked up: violence, squalor and death

NEW YORK (AP) — Fighting to keep Sean “Diddy” Combs out of jail after his sex trafficking arrest, the music mogul’s lawyers highlighted a litany of horrors at the Brooklyn federal lockup where he was headed: horrific conditions, rampant violence and multiple deaths. The 54-year-old Combs was sent to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday after pleading not guilty in a case that accuses him of physically and sexually abusing women for more than a decade. The facility has been described as “hell on earth” and an “ongoing tragedy.” In recent years, its conditions have been so poor that some judges have refused to send people there. It has also been home to a number of other high-profile inmates, including R. Kelly.

