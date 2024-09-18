Kentucky governor bans use of ‘conversion therapy’ with executive order

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is banning the use of “conversion therapy” on minors in Kentucky. He signed an executive order Wednesday. The governor calls it a necessary step to protect children from a widely discredited practice that tries to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity through counseling. The governor used executive powers after efforts to enact a law banning the practice repeatedly failed in the state’s Republican-dominated legislature. The order bans the practice and makes it illegal to use state or federal funds to provide the therapy on minors.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.