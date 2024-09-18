Lessons from Red Sea and Ukraine’s Black Sea fight help prep Navy for possible conflict with China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy is taking lessons from its combat in the Red Sea and from what Ukraine has done to hold off the Russians in the Black Sea, and using them to help U.S. military leaders for a potential future conflict with China. The Navy is expanding its combat skills and broadening training on drones, unmanned surface vessels and the operation of ship-board guns. And it’s working to overcome recruiting struggles so it can have the sailors it needs to fight the next war. In an interview with The Associated Press, Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations, lays out a series of goals in a navigation plan that’s set to be released Wednesday.

