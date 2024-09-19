Cathedral City High School briefly placed on lockout due to nearby police activity

Cathedral City High School was placed on a brief lockout Thursday morning due to police activity in the area.

The school was placed on a 10-minute lockout starting at 10:55 a.m. after school officials were notified by police, according to a text message sent out to parents.

Police quickly detained a suspect nearby. The lockout was lifted by 11:05 a.m. and all regular activities were resumed, school officials told parents.

There were no additional details available on the incident in the nearby neighborhood that led to the lockout. News Channel 3 reached out to the Cathedral City Police Department for more information but has not heard back as of 11:45 a.m.

A lockout is based on activities in the surrounding area, not in the school or on school grounds. School staff move all students and activities inside and ensure the doors are locked while learning continues inside the school with minimal classroom interruption or distractions.

