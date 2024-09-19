Fire burns house, 20 palm trees in Coachella

Firefighters are working to contain a fire that has engulfed a home and burned 20 palm trees in Coachella.

The fire is burning over by Tyler Street and Avenue 48 in Coachella.

"Firefighters on-scene of a residential structure fully involved with fire. Approx. 20 palm trees are also burning," CAL FIRE officials wrote on social media.

Several viewers called the newsroom to report seeing a big plume of smoke visible as far as the I-10 in the Thousand Palms area.

