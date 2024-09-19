Hezbollah fires new volley at Israel as fears of greater war mount after electronic devices bombing

BEIRUT (AP) — A new Hezbollah volley into northern Israel signals the group is keeping up its drumbeat of exchanges with the Israeli military. Lebanon was still reeling from this week’s unprecedented mass bombings via electronic devices, widely believed to be an attack by Israel. Over two days hundreds of pagers and walkie-talkies largely used by Hezbollah detonated, killing at least 32 people, including two children, and wounding 3,000 others. The latest Hezbollah volley, which wounded eight in Israel, was a signal it would continue the fire after the attack and even as Israeli has warned of a possible escalated military operation in Lebanon.

