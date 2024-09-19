Missing San Jose man last seen on Sept. 13 in the Palm Springs area

Loved ones are asking for the community's help in locating a missing San Jose man who was last seen earlier this month in the Palm Springs area.

Wemerson Rodrigues, 28, left San Jose on Sept. 8. A friend told News Channel 3 that on Sunday, Sept. 15, his phone sent out an SOS message that his car had crashed.

Rodrigues' vehicle was found in Cabazon on Tuesday, his friends said.

Police told News Channel 3 that Rodrigues' vehicle was seen leaving the Palm Springs area on Sept. 15. It was towed in Cabaon three days later.

Rodrigues has brown hair and brown eyes. He immigrated from Brazil and is a US citizen.

If you have any information on Rodrigues' whereabouts, contact the Palm Springs Police Department at (760) 323-8116.