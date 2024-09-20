Brett Favre to appear before US House panel looking at welfare misspending

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre is scheduled to appear before a congressional committee examining how states are falling short on using welfare to help families in need. Favre has repaid just over $1 million in speaking fees funded by a welfare program in Mississippi. The U.S. House Ways and Means Committee hearing is Tuesday. A committee spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday that Favre was invited to speak by the chairman, Republican Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri. A Mississippi judge in 2023 put a gag order on Favre and others being sued by the state. Mississippi’s auditor says Favre still owes nearly $730,000 in interest.

