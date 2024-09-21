At least 19 killed as methane leak causes explosion at eastern Iran coal mine, state TV reports

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A methane leak has sparked an explosion at a coal mine in eastern Iran, killing at least 19 people and injuring another 17. That’s according to a report by Iranian state television on Sunday. The report said the deaths happened at a coal mine in Tabas, some 335 miles southeast of the capital, Tehran. It said authorities were sending emergency personnel to the area. Around 70 people had been working there at the time of the blast, which happened late Saturday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.