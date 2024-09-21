Feather Alert issued for missing Morongo Tribe woman, Amy Porter

A Feather Alert has been issued for woman who was last seen in Lake Elsinore in Riverside County.

Amy Porter was last seen on last Saturday, September 14 around 2 p.m.

She is believed to be on foot wearing a black dress with yellow sunflowers.

The California Highway Patrol says if you see her to call 9-1-1.

Porter is described to be 5 foot 7, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

CHP says the 43-year-old woman is a member of the Morongo Tribe.

The Feather Alert is a new system created to help the state find indigenous who have gone missing.

