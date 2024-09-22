Long-forbidden French anti-riot force sent to Martinique as thousands defy bans on protests

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The French government has sent a special anti-riot police unit that’s been banned for 65 years to the French Caribbean island of Martinique. That’s where protests have continued despite the government barring demonstrations on parts of the island until Monday in an effort to curb unrest. The local representative of France’s central government in its overseas territory said in a statement that protests were forbidden in different of the island and issued a curfew. The restrictions came after violent protests broke out on the island last week over the high cost of living. Protesters on Saturday night defied the ban in large numbers. The Companies for Republican Security were banned in the French territory following bloody riots in December 1959.

