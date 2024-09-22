Oktoberfest returns after Line Fire disruption, enthusiastic crowds celebrate

After a one-week delay due to the nearby Line Fire, Oktoberfest festivities have resumed in full swing, drawing eager crowds ready to enjoy the event.

The annual festival held in Big Bear, known for its authentic German beer and live music, was postponed last weekend as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

Organizers praised the community's resilience and turnout, thanking fire crews for their efforts in protecting the area.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear more from festival-goers as they celebrate.