Stephen & Evie Colbert offer a cookbook that’s also a window on their lives

NEW YORK (AP) — Many years into their marriage, Stephen and Evie Colbert suddenly became co-workers. And that is why, in a roundabout way, we have their first cookbook. During the pandemic, Evie helped keep her husband’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on the air at CBS while the couple hunkered down in their South Carolina home. They worked so well together that what has emerged is the cookbook. “Does This Taste Funny?: Recipes Our Family Loves” is a collection of Colbert clan dishes like Spicy Lemon Chicken Thighs or Panfried Spot Tail Bass. The book also opens a window into their lives.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.