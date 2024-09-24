18-year-old man killed after crash along Varner Road in Palm Desert

One person was pronounced dead after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Palm Desert.

The crash was reported just before 8:00 a.m. on Varner Road, just west of Washington Street.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of a Sedan was traveling eastbound on Varner Road approaching the front of a white Ford pick-up truck hauling a utility trailer, driving westbound on

Varner Road.

Police said the Lexus veered to the right onto the dirt shoulder and lost control. The driver overcorrected to the left, in a northeasterly direction and crossed into the westbound lane where it collided into the Ford.

The driver of the Sedan, an 18-year-old from Cathedral City, was pronounced dead, CHP confirmed. Their full identity has not been released.

The Ford was occupied by two men. Both had complaints of pain but no major injuries.

Initially, it was reported that a vehicle had struck a tree, however, the California Highway Patrol made no mention of the tree having a major impact on the collision. Pictures from News Channel 3 crew at the scene show a white pickup truck on the side of the road in tamarisk trees.

Varner Road just west of Washington was closed for approximately two hours.

The California Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is encouraged to call Officer Perez, at (760) 772-5300.

