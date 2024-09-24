Dangerous chemical leak spurs evacuation order in Ohio town

CLEVES, Ohio (AP) — A dangerous chemical leak from a railcar has spurred an evacuation order in an Ohio town. Hamilton County Emergency Management issued the order Tuesday for Grandview. It advised anyone within a half-mile of the area near U.S. Route 50 and the Great Miami River in Grandview, west of Cincinnati, to leave immediately. Three nearby school buildings were also being evacuated. The Central Railroad of Indiana said it a railcar in the vicinity of Cleves was venting styrene. The chemical is used to make plastic and rubber. Firefighters were at the scene, and environmental response agencies were also mobilized.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.