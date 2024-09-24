Iran sent thousands of SMS to Swedes calling for revenge over 2023 Quran burnings, Sweden says

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden says that Iran was behind thousands of text messages that were sent to people in the Scandinavian country calling for revenge over the burnings of Quran, Islam’s holy book in 2023. Authorities in Stockholm claim that Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard carried out “a data breach” and managed to send “some 15,000 messages text messages in Swedish” over the string of public burnings of the Quran. Senior prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said that a preliminary investigation, carried out by Sweden’s SAPO domestic security agency, showed that “it was the Iranian state via the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, IRGC, that carried out a data breach at a Swedish company that runs a major SMS service.”

