Recovery Awareness Month, resources in the Coachella Valley finding solutions to addiction

According to American Addiction Center, 48.5 million (16.7%) Americans (aged 12 and older) battled a substance use disorder in 2023. And 10.2% of Americans 12 and older had an alcohol use disorder.

September is Recovery Awareness Month, and facilities are working to find solutions for those battling addiction.

Square One Medical is a new facility in Palm Springs, and they're introducing technology to support treatment. The comprehensive medical clinic in Palm Springs offers innovative IV infusions that target the brain's receptors affected by addiction, providing vital relief from withdrawal symptoms and cravings.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear more about the resources for those facing addiction.