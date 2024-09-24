The last of 8 escaped bulls from a Massachusetts rodeo is caught on highway

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — A lone bull on the lam that was one of eight that escaped from a rodeo in a Massachusetts mall parking lot has been caught. The bull was lassoed and led into a trailer on U.S. Highway 1 in North Attleboro on Monday night. That’s not far from where the eight bulls broke through their pens and charged through a crowded parking lot on Sunday. Seven were corralled that afternoon. WBZ News reports a missing pet-tracking business with a drone helped find the last bull. Police cruisers followed the bull as it trotted by several businesses and through the woods before it was caught.

