Space-age, the ’60s and the ’20s define a varied Paris Fashion Week universe

PARIS (AP) — At Paris Fashion Week, Nicolas Di Felice’s latest offering for Courrèges took the audience into a futuristic, space-age world, with models circling a black abyss inside the Carreau du Temple in Paris’ Marais. The minimalism that has become his signature was on full display, but the subtle and unexpected touches provided a signature off-kilter, fashion-forward kick. Belgian fashion designer Dries Van Noten presented its first collection since the eponymous designer stepped down in June and Julien Dossena’s latest Paco Rabanne offering was a true paradox, delivering incongruity and joy.

