Big column of smoke visible from Line Fire containment lines

Published 11:13 AM

A large column of smoke was visible from the Line Fire firefighters continue to work to fully contain the wildfire in San Bernardino County.

The column of smoke was visible in Redlands and Yucaipa Thursday morning.

CAL FIRE wrote on social media that the smoke is "unburned vegetation as the fire pushes out of Bear Creek."

According to CAL FIRE, there was minimal fire activity on Wednesday, though there was still some smoldering and isolated flareups.

The Line Fire has burned 39,232 acres with 83% containment as of Thursday morning.

All evacuation warnings/orders were lifted last week. The United States Forest Service issued a temporary closure of the forest, shutting down all hiking trails and picnic areas.

Jesus Reyes

