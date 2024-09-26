Jury deliberation begins in the trial over Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jurors have started deliberating in the trial over the killing of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. Witnesses testified over three days that Young Dolph’s killing was part of a feud between rival record labels. Jury deliberations started on Thursday. Cornelius Smith identified himself and Justin Johnson as two people seen on surveillance video shooting Young Dolph in a Memphis cookie store in November 2021. Smith testified that Anthony “Big Jook” Mims, brother of rapper Yo Gotti, had put out a $100,000 hit on Young Dolph but he received only $800 before he was arrested. Johnson’s attorney said Smith can’t be trusted and just wants to save himself.

