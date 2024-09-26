Local doctors urge prevention ahead of flu season following record deaths among children

199 child flu deaths were reported during the 2023-24 flu season, matching a previous record high in 2019-20. Concerns are growing as another flu season approaches.

Last year, a child died as a result of the flu in the Coachella Valley.

Medical experts say the best way to reduce flu illness is getting your child vaccinated. According to the CDC, the flu vaccine last season reduced the risk of flu medial visits by two-thirds and flu-related hospitalizations by about half for vaccinated children.

