New British leader vows his nation will reengage on global leadership

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — New British Prime Minister Keir Starmer took the world stage at the U.N. General Assembly for the first time. He had a message — His nation is returning to “responsible global leadership.” The Labor Party leader won a landslide election victory in July. He told the annual gathering of world leaders that with him as prime minister, the UK will lead again tackling climate change at home and internationally. He said the nation would also restore its commitment to international development. He said Britain will work with other nations to tackle conflicts from Gaza and the West Bank to Ukraine and Sudan, where immediate cease-fires are urgently needed.

