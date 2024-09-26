Several palm trees catch fire, arson suspected

A woman was accused of arson after several palm trees caught fire Thursday night in Palm Springs.

Firefighters were called out to the area of East Palm Canyon Drive and Cherokee Way around 8:00 p.m.

Investigators on scene told News Channel 3 that a woman was detained and taken in for arson.

A witness reported seeing the suspect lighting the trees on fire.

During the incident, eastbound Highway 111 was down to one lane between Cherokee Way and Gene Autry Trail.

Fire crews quickly knocked out the tree fires, reporting seventeen trees were burned.

No one was injured.

