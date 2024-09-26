Sudan military offensive sparks new fighting in Khartoum as cholera outbreak worsens

CAIRO (AP) — Officials say new fighting has hit Sudan’s capital as the death toll jumps up from the country’s cholera outbreak. Sudan’s military launched an operation in the early hours of Thursday aimed at taking control of areas in the capital that had been in the hands of its enemy, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, according to Sudanese media. A military spokesman confirmed the operation was underway, but declined to comment further. The escalation comes as the head of Sudan’s military, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan is expected to address the United Nations’ General Assembly on Thursday.

