Venezuelans crossing the Darien Gap say they lost hope after July’s election

LAJAS BLANCAS, Panama (AP) — Venezuelans trekking across the Darien Gap – a rugged jungle passage between Colombia and Panama – say they’re making the perilous journey because they lost hope for change following a contentious presidential election in which President Nicolás Maduro was declared winner despite vote tallies released by the opposition showing that his competitor won by a landslide. Last year, more than half a million people crossed the rugged jungle passage between Colombia and Panama in hopes of reaching the United States. The vast majority were Venezuelans. While migration has since slowed from last year’s record levels, some say the disputed results of Venezuela’s July elections and the state repression that followed was the final straw.

