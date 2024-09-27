Biden approves major disaster declaration for northeastern Vermont for late July flooding

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for the severe flooding that hit northeastern Vermont in late July. The declaration makes federal funding available to help communities and individuals in Caledonia, Essex, and Orleans counties recover from damages from the July 29-31 storm. Gov. Phil Scott says this is the state’s third disaster declaration in just over a month and seventh in 14 months. He says it will bring much needed financial resources to towns and individuals as they continue to recover from the impacts of this storm.

