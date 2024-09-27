Ribbon cutting held for new water reclamation facility in Desert Hot Springs

Local water officials and city leaders invited the public to Desert Hot Springs Friday morning for a ribbon cutting marking the completion of a new water reclamation facility.

The Mission Springs Water District's "Nancy Wright Regional Water Reclamation Facility" is located on Little Morongo Road, north of 20th Avenue.

Officials with MSWD said the new facility will help protect groundwater and reduce dependence on the Colorado River by enabling wastewater treatment and eventually recycling.

"This is almost 100% financed by grants from the state's clean water fund, it's a benefit to everybody," said Robert Griffith, MSWD Vice President.

Work is also continuing on a project to bring wastewater flows from other areas of the district to the new plant as well as a project connecting about 700 homes currently relying on septic tanks to the sewage system.